Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.
Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MHGU opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. Meritage Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $21.99.
Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.