Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MHGU opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. Meritage Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

