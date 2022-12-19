MetaMUI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $58.61 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $58.61 million and $101,599.63 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

