MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 11,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET opened at $71.47 on Monday. MetLife has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 13.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

