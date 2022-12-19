Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

MTD stock opened at $1,428.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,339.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,264.78. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

