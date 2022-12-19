Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Middlefield Banc Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MBCN opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 29.67%.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous None dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 27.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

