Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 270,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

