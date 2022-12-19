Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $11.46.
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
