Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MNMD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 33.13.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MNMD opened at 2.72 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 2.35 and a twelve month high of 26.25. The company has a market cap of $102.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is 7.35.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.58 by 0.02. Analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

