Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Now Covered by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MNMD. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 33.13.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 2.72 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of 2.35 and a 52 week high of 26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 7.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
