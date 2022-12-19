Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 33.13.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

MNMD opened at 2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of 2.78 and a 200 day moving average of 7.35. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of 2.35 and a fifty-two week high of 26.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.58 by 0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 548,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

