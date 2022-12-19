Mission Wealth Management LP Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE TAP opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

