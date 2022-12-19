Mizuho Increases NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target to $57.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

NWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Price Performance

NWE opened at $56.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 29.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 41,475 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 51,446 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 205,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.