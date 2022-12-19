Mizuho Lowers American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $101.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.20.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.57 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

