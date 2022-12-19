Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives $39.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.79.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.
Mobileye Global Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $37.31.
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
