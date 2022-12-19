Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Moderna by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Moderna by 1.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus cut their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna Stock Performance

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,407,209 shares in the company, valued at $313,827,837.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 501,899 shares of company stock worth $72,631,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $193.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $321.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.09.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

