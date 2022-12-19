Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $209.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $193.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.09. Moderna has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $321.30.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $653,925,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 501,899 shares of company stock worth $72,631,386. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Moderna by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

