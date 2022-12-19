Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Update

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $367.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $540,607.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,483,975.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,996 shares of company stock worth $33,751,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.