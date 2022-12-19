Morgan Stanley Cuts Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,950

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,020 ($37.05) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.51) to GBX 2,785 ($34.17) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.49) to GBX 2,770 ($33.98) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($34.41) to GBX 2,828 ($34.70) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,710 ($33.25) to GBX 2,730 ($33.49) in a research note on Monday, December 12th.
Relx Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of RELX opened at $28.04 on Friday. Relx has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relx (RELX)
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.