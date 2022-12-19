Morgan Stanley Cuts Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,950

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,020 ($37.05) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.51) to GBX 2,785 ($34.17) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.49) to GBX 2,770 ($33.98) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($34.41) to GBX 2,828 ($34.70) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,710 ($33.25) to GBX 2,730 ($33.49) in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of RELX opened at $28.04 on Friday. Relx has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Relx by 209.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,068,000 after purchasing an additional 937,368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the second quarter worth $23,448,000. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Relx by 9,679.6% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 848,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 839,708 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Relx in the second quarter valued at $16,781,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Relx by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after purchasing an additional 566,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

