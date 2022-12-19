Morgan Stanley Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $27.50

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RBLX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $295,492.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 364,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,982,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,799,318. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 125.4% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.