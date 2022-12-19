Morgan Stanley Trims ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Target Price to GBX 47

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 54 ($0.66) to GBX 47 ($0.58) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ITVPY. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 126 ($1.55) to GBX 121 ($1.48) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

ITV Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of ITVPY stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. ITV has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

ITV Cuts Dividend

About ITV

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

