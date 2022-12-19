Morgan Stanley Trims loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Target Price to $1.75

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.57.

loanDepot Stock Performance

LDI stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $506.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.21. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $128,653.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,442,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,535,594.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $128,653.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,555. Corporate insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in loanDepot by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

