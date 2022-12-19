Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $309.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 15.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 204.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $285.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.02.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 26.3 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.