MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Financial Comparison

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Blue Dolphin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 93.16% N/A 293.54% Blue Dolphin Energy 4.44% -180.02% 28.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Blue Dolphin Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $12.08 million 12.95 $11.33 million $1.91 7.12 Blue Dolphin Energy $300.82 million 0.06 -$12.84 million $1.46 0.82

Analyst Ratings

MV Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Dolphin Energy. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MV Oil Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MV Oil Trust and Blue Dolphin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

