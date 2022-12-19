National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to C$106.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.87.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

