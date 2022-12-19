National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NBHC. Stephens boosted their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on National Bank to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE NBHC opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26. National Bank has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.93.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,236.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,408,000 after acquiring an additional 56,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,632,000 after buying an additional 87,446 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in National Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,457,000 after buying an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Bank by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,812,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Bank by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 143,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

