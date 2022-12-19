National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

EYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Stock Down 1.7 %

EYE stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,517,000 after buying an additional 2,337,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,805,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,907,000 after purchasing an additional 729,630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in National Vision by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 17.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 258,848 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.