Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NGVC opened at $9.06 on Monday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

NGVC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 26.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products, including grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, vitamins and dietary supplements, frozen prepared seafood, chocolate truffles, and coconut oil; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

