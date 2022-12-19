Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NGVC opened at $9.06 on Monday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $205.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGVC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 146.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products, including grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, vitamins and dietary supplements, frozen prepared seafood, chocolate truffles, and coconut oil; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

