NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $1.35 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00008050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.14 billion and $49.21 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00071412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00053125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022159 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000215 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 843,293,326 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 843,293,326 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.32681863 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $40,137,548.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

