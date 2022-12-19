NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ NAMS opened at $10.72 on Monday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.88.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile
