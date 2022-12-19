NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in NIKE by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,962,000 after acquiring an additional 835,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $105.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $171.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

