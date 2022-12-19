NIKE (NKE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NIKE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $105.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $171.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in NIKE by 7.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,941,885 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,406,000 after acquiring an additional 129,844 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,473 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $132,192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 661,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $89,038,000 after purchasing an additional 47,969 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.