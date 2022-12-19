Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTDOY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 6.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Price Performance

About Nintendo

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Further Reading

