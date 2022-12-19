NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives $52.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on NNGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NN Group from €47.00 ($49.47) to €50.00 ($52.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cheuvreux cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NN Group from €56.50 ($59.47) to €59.80 ($62.95) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NN Group from €50.60 ($53.26) to €53.80 ($56.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

NN Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $21.67 on Friday. NN Group has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

