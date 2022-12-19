Northland Securities Upgrades Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) to “Outperform”

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.82.

ENPH opened at $303.39 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.14 and a 200-day moving average of $266.58.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

