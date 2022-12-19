NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

