NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $31.05 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

