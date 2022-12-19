NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $16.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

NYSE:NS opened at $15.10 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $413.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.11 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 121.01%. Analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

