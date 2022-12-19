Nvest Financial LLC Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $901,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.29.

DG stock opened at $248.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

