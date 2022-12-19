Nvest Financial LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 391,297 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.32.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $461.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $204.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

