Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

NYSE OXY opened at $62.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

