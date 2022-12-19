OLO (NYSE:OLO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

OLO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.92.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. OLO has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. Analysts expect that OLO will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at $365,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,874 shares of company stock valued at $740,034. 40.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth $64,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

