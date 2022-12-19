OMG Network Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00006056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $142.21 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00071412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00053125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022159 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

