OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
OmniAb Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OABI opened at $3.49 on Friday. OmniAb has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.50.
OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.
