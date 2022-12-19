OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

OmniAb Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OABI opened at $3.49 on Friday. OmniAb has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Insider Transactions at OmniAb

OmniAb Company Profile

In other news, Director Jennifer R. Cochran bought 22,250 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $83,437.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,535. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other OmniAb news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jennifer R. Cochran bought 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $83,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 482,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,038.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

