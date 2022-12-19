Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises about 2.1% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC opened at $77.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

