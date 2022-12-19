OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($63.16) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($52.63) to €53.00 ($55.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($55.79) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $48.78 on Monday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.