ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Dec 19th, 2022

Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $85.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OGS. Guggenheim lowered ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $74.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.60. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

