Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $74.70 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology Gas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $846.45 or 0.05049127 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00486919 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,836.37 or 0.28849233 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas launched on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,807,147 tokens. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.