Oppenheimer Cuts Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Price Target to $10.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CYCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

