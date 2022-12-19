Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $79.58 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.45.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

