Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Vice Chairman Sells $32,800,000.00 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $79.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.45.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Oracle

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Oracle by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

